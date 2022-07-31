Freelancers' Shop...

Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Abolition of IR35: Another Friend in the Lords? Recently Published
by richard-s at 10:27 31/07/22
Lord Forsyth of Drumlean, chairman of the Lords economic affairs committee 2017-22, opposes IR35. Is he another useful advocate for highly-skilled, flexible freelancers and their benefit to the UK economy?
In his article supporting Liz Truss, Lord Forsyth is scathing about "Treasury orthodoxy" including about IR35 and its disastrous effects on the UK economy:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/07/30/rishi-sunak-always-polished-has-worrying-lack-empathy-vision/

"...The same tendency to be driven by Treasury orthodoxy was evident in the Chancellors refusal to accept the disastrous consequences for the self-employed of the implementation of IR35 and the findings of our sub-committee on the Finance Bill.

"The chancellor created zero-rights employees with none of the benefits of being an employee, or the tax advantages of being self-employed. His IR35 rules are riddled with problems, unfairness, and unintended consequences. The committee warned that the impact of the rules on the wider labour market, particularly the gig economy, had been overlooked by the Government.

"According to the Office for National Statistics, the number of self-employed after two decades of growth has fallen from five million at the end of 2019 to 4.2 million earlier this year..."

Is Lord Forsyth another useful advocate for abolition of IR35?
--
richard-s

