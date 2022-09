"The Office of Tax Simplification will be wound down, with tax officials told to focus on simplifying the tax code.

"EU regulations will automatically be removed by 2023, requiring departments to review, replace or repeal retained EU law."

Rather than complaining about the (obvious) unfairness of IR35, we need to continue stressing the way that IR35 rules & chaos damage the UK economy, by wrecking the UK's workforce of highly skilled mobile freelancers.

richard-s