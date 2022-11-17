Freelancers' Shop...

The latest, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will be unveiling his Autumn Statement today (November 17, 2022) and many expect it will primarily be a repair job to restore stability and confidence after the debacle of the previous Truss/Kwarteng Budget which sent the country into economic and political freefall. The contractor community will be watching carefully to see if there are any indications of reviews of reforms; or renewals of reviews of reforms of the controversial IR35 regulations. While most people agree that these measures need changing - there is also a school of thought which just wants to be left alone for a period of time in order to re-evaluate and regoup. Autumn Statement 2022

For more information and expert analysis on issues relating to freelancers, contractors and small busiesses in the Autumn Statement see Shout99's Political News section. Further IR35 information

For more information about all aspects of IR35, including the controversial IR35 reforms see Shout99's News on IR35 section. Tweet --

If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is simple and easy to do online - see 'Join Shout99'.

--

The Editor