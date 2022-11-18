Freelancers' Shop...

Self-employed universal credit claimants, who are found by DWP to be' gainfully self-employed', may be subject to the minimum income floor (MIF). If the MIF applies, the claimants actual earnings from self-employment are ignored and instead their universal credit is calculated based on the MIF. The MIF is usually calculated as 35 hours a week x relevant minimum wage rate, less a deduction for notional tax and national insurance. One impact of the MIF is that if a self-employed claimant earns a low amount in a particular assessment period, for example because they had less work or because they had a large business expense to pay, their universal credit will not increase to reflect their fall in actual income. Advertisement Self-employed workers are not entitled to the minimum wage so the announcement that the national living wage will rise by over 9.7% from 1 April 2023 may well have passed them by. However, the national minimum wage is used to set the level of the minimum income floor for some self-employed universal credit claimants. If the minimum income floor applies to a self-employed worker, that will therefore also increase from April 2023 as a direct result of the announced increase in the minimum wage. The MIF is effectively substituted for the persons actual self-employed earnings and as income rises, the amount of universal credit awarded usually reduces. "As a result, some self-employed universal credit claimants may not see the full value of the April 2023 10.1 per cent increase in universal credit. This may well be detrimental for those self-employed workers who cannot simply increase their income in response to a minimum wage increase and is yet another complicated interaction between various systems that may catch people unaware. Autumn Statement 2022

The Editor