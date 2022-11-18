Freelancers' Shop...

Advertisement

Some contractors may have held a small hope that the flame might be re-ignited in this Autumn Statement, but it clearly was not to be. So the review of the reform which was repealed, is not making any quick come-back.

So while everyone thinks something should be done, life in the confusing, cintradictory world of IR35 and off payroll issues - continues as 'normal'.

As the Government said after the Autumn Statement:

Off-payroll working rules: maintain 2017 and 2021 reforms (also known as IR35)



Autumn Statement 2022

For more information and expert analysis on issues relating to freelancers, contractors and small businesses in the Autumn Statement see Shout99's Political News section.

Further IR35 information

For more information about all aspects of IR35, including the controversial IR35 reforms see Shout99's News on IR35 section.

Tweet

--

If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is simple and easy to do online - see 'Join Shout99'.

--

The Editor