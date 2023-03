Advertisement IR35 Status - Lineker Recently Published by sandman at 18:09 10/03/23 (Letters from Freelancers) Does BBC dispute with Gary Lineker have an impact on his IR35 status Not wishing to diminish the subject that raised the contention between BBC and Gary Lineker, but I would have thought that how the BBC handle this now (and indeed how Gary Lineker handles this dispute) would illustrate if he was indeed a contractor or if he was deemed employee and therefore have a significant determination on his disputed IR35 status. Do any of the experts have any thoughts as to what may be significant to watch for - or would you say this has no IR35 impact? --

sandman Tweet Printer Version Mail this to a friend Advertisements