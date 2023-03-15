Freelancers' Shop...

Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Abolition of IR35: Could Gary Lineker Front a Campaign? Recently Published
by richard-s at 09:33 15/03/23 (Letters from Freelancers)
1. Gary Lineker is a media-savvy "national treasure."
2. This government seems to listen to highly paid footballers.
3. Gary Lineker apparently has personal experience of crazy IR35 rules; although probably not (yet) their unfair, counterproductive effects on the "little people" who work so hard to keep the UK economy working; people whose precious skills & efforts the UK so badly needs if it is every to break out of the current problems.
4. He's probably respected by the party which originally introduced IR35 in 1999. So his support would be useful both before and after the next General Election.
So, could he be persuaded to front a campaign to abolish IR35? Do we know anyone who has his ear?

--
richard-s

