Freelancers' Shop...

Self-employed and freelancer representative group, IPSE, accused the Government of avoiding the biggest obstacles facing the self-employed and preventing thousands more from leaving economic inactivity. Advertisement Its extremely disappointing that the Chancellor has chosen to overlook self-employment in his plans to encourage more people to return to the workforce. Over 700,000 people have left self-employment since 2020  very many of them have not returned since. Whilst the measures on pension allowances and childcare will benefit some, the Chancellors Budget for Growth ducks the big issues preventing many more from returning to the labour market on their own terms. Addressing the devastating IR35 rules, raising the VAT threshold and increasing the trading allowance would have sent a clear signal that the Government values self-employed workers and needs them to drive growth. The Chancellor claims he wants to encourage labour market participation, yet his Budget completely ignores the most dynamic part of the workforce  the self-employed. Spring Budget 2023

For more information and expert analysis on issues relating to freelancers, contractors and small businesses in the Autumn Statement see Shout99's Political News section. Further IR35 information

For more information about all aspects of IR35, including the controversial IR35 reforms see Shout99's News on IR35 section. Tweet

--

If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.

-

Susie Hughes © Shout99 2023