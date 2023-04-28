Freelancers' Shop...

Among the 23 measures are the annoucements on consultations on the double taxation of IR35 and measures to tackle non-comliant umbrella companies and the promoters of tax avoidance schemes. Off-payroll working

The Government has published a technical consultation on a potential legislative change to address the over-collection of tax in relation to non-compliance with the off-payroll working rules. This consultation seeks input on a potential change to the rules to allow HMRC to set off the tax and NICs already paid against the PAYE liability, resulting in a more equitable distribution of the cost of the workers tax liability. (See Agency group calls for improvements to IR35 rules - April 2023, Shout99) Tackling non-compliance in the umbrella company market

The Government will shortly publish a summary of responses to the 2021 call for evidence on the umbrella company market. Alongside this, the Government will publish a consultation on policy options to regulate umbrella companies and to tackle non-compliance in the umbrella company market. Tackling promoters of tax avoidance

As announced at Spring Budget 2023 the Government has published a consultation on the introduction of a new criminal offence for promoters of tax avoidance who fail to comply with a legal notice from HMRC to stop promoting a tax avoidance scheme. The Government is also consulting on expediting the disqualification of directors of companies involved in promoting tax avoidance including those who exercise control or influence over a company. Further IR35 information

