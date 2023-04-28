Freelancers' Shop...

Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
'Tax Day' tackes IR35 double taxation and umbrellas Recently Published
28/04/23
The Government announced a package of technical tax policy proposals on 27 April 2023 that is aimed at supporting its ambition to simplify and modernise the tax system, tackle non-compliance, make the tax system fairer for taxpayers and to make the customs system work better for traders.
Among the 23 measures are the annoucements on consultations on the double taxation of IR35 and measures to tackle non-comliant umbrella companies and the promoters of tax avoidance schemes.

Off-payroll working
The Government has published a technical consultation on a potential legislative change to address the over-collection of tax in relation to non-compliance with the off-payroll working rules.

This can arise from an incorrect employment status determination for off-payroll working purposes. In such circumstances, the deemed employer is liable for the full PAYE liability due on the income, however the worker and their personal service company may have already paid tax and National Insurance contributions (NICs) on the same income.

This consultation seeks input on a potential change to the rules to allow HMRC to set off the tax and NICs already paid against the PAYE liability, resulting in a more equitable distribution of the cost of the workers tax liability. (See Agency group calls for improvements to IR35 rules - April 2023, Shout99)

Tackling non-compliance in the umbrella company market
The Government will shortly publish a summary of responses to the 2021 call for evidence on the umbrella company market. Alongside this, the Government will publish a consultation on policy options to regulate umbrella companies and to tackle non-compliance in the umbrella company market.

Tackling promoters of tax avoidance
As announced at Spring Budget 2023 the Government has published a consultation on the introduction of a new criminal offence for promoters of tax avoidance who fail to comply with a legal notice from HMRC to stop promoting a tax avoidance scheme.

The Government is also consulting on expediting the disqualification of directors of companies involved in promoting tax avoidance including those who exercise control or influence over a company.

Further IR35 information

For more information about all aspects of IR35, including the controversial IR35 reforms see Shout99's News on IR35 section.

--
-
Susie Hughes © Shout99 2023

