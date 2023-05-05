Freelancers' Shop...

The Government recently launched a consultation into the double taxation of IR35, which sees HMRC fail to offset tax already paid by a contractor in the event that a business is found to be non-compliant under the off-payroll working rules. Advertisement This has been welcomed by IR35 experts, Qdos. Their CEO, Seb Maley said: Time is of the essence here. The double-taxation of IR35 is a fundamental flaw of the off-payroll working rules. The sooner the Government introduces this long overdue change, the better for everyone. As things stand, HMRC completely ignores the tax already paid by a contractor when it issues an IR35 bill to a business for non-compliance. Its completely illogical and has resulted in thousands of contractors being unfairly forced onto the payroll. Further IR35 information

