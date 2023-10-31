Freelancers' Shop...

I met Kate on many occasions and always was impressed not only with her passion and expertise, but with her genuine interest and enthusiasm for working in the best interests of the contractor community. Our sincere condolences to her family, friends and work colleagues. She will be missed by everyone in the contractor community. Tribute

This is the tribute paid to Kate, by her Bauer & Cottrell colleagues: It is with heavy hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of Kate Cottrell, founder and Managing Director of Bauer & Cottrell, peacefully at home on the 17th of October, after a short illness. This is a profoundly difficult time for our company and we know many of you have worked with Kate personally over the years and will therefore share our loss. Kate founded Bauer & Cottrell in 2006, a few years after the implementation of IR35, embarking on a mission to provide specialist IR35 help to contractors navigating the complexities of the legislation. Over the years, Kate undertook many high-profile engagements, including being appointed by the Office of Tax Simplification as an expert IR35 policy advisor, tasked with undertaking the review of IR35 and writing the report for the then Chancellor of the Exchequer, being a founder and serving member on HMRCs IR35 Forum and being appointed to assist the House of Lords committee on the use of Personal Service Companies. As a result, Kate became one of the UKs most well-known and respected IR35 and off-payroll working rules experts  or you could say, an IR35 Legend! Kates expertise, and that of her team of specialists, has earned B&C the outstanding reputation and industry-leading status it enjoys today. Kates journey has been nothing short of remarkable, and her contributions have been instrumental in shaping the landscape of IR35 and the off-payroll working rules in the UK. Kates care, guidance and unwavering support for her staff made her both a privilege and a pleasure to work for, and whilst things will never be quite the same for us, we want to reassure you that our operations and services will continue, as Kate wanted. Following Kates wishes, Charlie Hemsworth, our Senior Tax Consultant, will be taking leadership of the business moving forward. Most of you will already know Charlie, who has been an integral part of the B&C team since 2015. Under Kates mentorship and guidance, Charlie has played a pivotal role in shaping and adapting the popular services offered by B&C today, and provides regular commentary to media publications as an expert in the field. With Charlies 20 + years of experience in IR35 and employment status, her excellent working relationship with our clients and her dedication and commitment to our core values of honesty, integrity and professionalism, we know B&C will remain in very safe and capable hands. The entire B&C team would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for your ongoing support and understanding. Kate cherished the relationships she, and we, have built with each of you, and we hold your continued support and trust in our company in the highest regard. As we come to terms with this profound loss, we find comfort in the knowledge that Kates legacy will continue to inspire us and drive us to reach new heights. Thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us. We extend our heartfelt thoughts, prayers, and condolences to Kates family and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. The team at B&C Tweet

