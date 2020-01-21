Freelancers' Shop...

Freelancer group, IPSE, has also pointed to its own recent research showing freelancers are choosing to work for themselves for overwhelmingly positive reasons. Women

Inna Yordanova from IPSE said: The figures show the freedom and flexibility of self-employment are very attractive to more and more people across the UK. Especially women. Advertisement Not only have 16,000 more women gone into self-employment than men in the last quarter. Our research also shows the number of women in self-employment has grown by 57 per cent in the last 10 years compared to 25 per cent among men. And there was an even more remarkable 63 per cent increase in the number of highly skilled female freelancers. Whats more, we have also found they are going into self-employment for overwhelmingly positive reasons like having more freedom to choose where they work (83 per cent of freelancers said this was a factor), when they work (84 per cent) and having a better work-life balance (73 per cent). Freedom, flexibility and choice: these are the watchwords for the self-employed that are driving this revolution. Especially among female freelancers. Now it is up to the government to make sure this vital and growing sector has the support and freedom it needs. Tweet

