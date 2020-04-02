Freelancers' Shop...

A recently updated Government document states:

If Contingent Workers are unable to work due to COVID-19, for example, due to sickness, self-isolation, or the temporary closure of offices, they should be paid at 80 per cent of their pay rate up to a maximum of £2,500 per month. The contents of this guidance note apply to all Central Government Departments, their Executive Agencies and Non Departmental Public Bodies. Other public sector contracting authorities are encouraged to apply the approach set out in this guidance note. Advertisement The Government has taken an important step in protecting many of the contractors working on the front line in the fight against COVID-19. "Making this support available to locum doctors and nurses engaged by the NHS, who are working long hours and risking their lives to help the UK beat this virus, is the right thing to do. As vital as this initiative may prove to be for NHS contractors and others working in the public sector, there are hundreds of thousands of individuals in the private sector who have and will lose their income but have been overlooked again. The updated Government note: Guidance notes on Payments to Suppliers for Contingent Workers impacted by COVID-19 The Government identifies Contingent Workers as contractors operating via Personal Services Companies, umbrella workers and PAYE workers. Tweet

--

If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.

-

Susie Hughes © Shout99 2020