Freelancers' Shop...

The Committee called for the Government to urgently overcome the obstacles to getting support to excluded self-employed, and has also called for it to relieve pressure on the sector by delaying the changes to IR35 and committing to an overhaul of the outdated tax system to make it fair for the self-employed. IPSE - welcome

This stance was supported by self-employment group, IPSE, who argued that the 'hopelessly outdated' tax system played a 'key part' in the gaps in support  especially for self-employed people.



Andy Chamberlain from IPSE said: The UKs hopelessly outdated tax system played a key part in ensuring over 1.5 million self-employed people were excluded from support. "Because of the many quirks of this system, Government has claimed it is too complex or prone to the risk of fraud to help people such as sole directors of limited companies, PAYE contractors and the newly self-employed.



We welcome, too, that the Committee has highlighted the inherent unfairness of the IR35 regulations, which are a poor patch-up of our outdated tax system. We are deeply concerned Government is still pushing ahead with the very damaging changes to IR35 in April, when the self-employed sector will still be at its most fragile. We urge Government to change course on IR35, plug the gaps in support and, in the longer-term, commit to a structural overhaul of the tax system to make it work for the self-employed.

