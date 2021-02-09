Freelancers' Shop...

Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
   9th Feb 2021
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Cogent

Public Accounts Committee criticises support gaps for self-employed Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 12:29 08/02/21 (News on Business)
A report by the Public Accounts Committee says that 'quirks in the tax system' had led to gaps in support during the pandemic.
The Public Accounts Committee also called for HMRC to publish a detailed explanation of why certain self-employed tax groups were excluded from support, and also outline steps to overcome these obstacles.

The Committee called for the Government to urgently overcome the obstacles to getting support to excluded self-employed, and has also called for it to relieve pressure on the sector by delaying the changes to IR35 and committing to an overhaul of the outdated tax system to make it fair for the self-employed.

IPSE - welcome
This stance was supported by self-employment group, IPSE, who argued that the 'hopelessly outdated' tax system played a 'key part' in the gaps in support  especially for self-employed people.

Andy Chamberlain from IPSE said: The UKs hopelessly outdated tax system played a key part in ensuring over 1.5 million self-employed people were excluded from support.

"Because of the many quirks of this system, Government has claimed it is too complex or prone to the risk of fraud to help people such as sole directors of limited companies, PAYE contractors and the newly self-employed.

However, HMRC has never clearly explained the obstacles to getting support to these groups, and we welcome the Public Accounts Committees calls for them to do so. We also believe it is absolutely right for the Committee to push HMRC to outline steps to overcome these obstacles and get support to the many self-employed who are still desperately struggling.

We welcome, too, that the Committee has highlighted the inherent unfairness of the IR35 regulations, which are a poor patch-up of our outdated tax system. We are deeply concerned Government is still pushing ahead with the very damaging changes to IR35 in April, when the self-employed sector will still be at its most fragile. We urge Government to change course on IR35, plug the gaps in support and, in the longer-term, commit to a structural overhaul of the tax system to make it work for the self-employed.

Further IR35 information
For more information about all aspects of IR35, including the controversial IR35 reforms see Shout99's News on IR35 section.


--
Susie Hughes © Shout99 2012

