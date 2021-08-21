Freelancers' Shop...

However, this has led to calls for the Government to take action to avoid a potential skills shortage among high value workers. The data from agency group, APSCo shows marked increases in year-on-year figures for contract and permanent vacancies show marked increases  up 53 per cent and 43 per cent respectively  and with Covid restrictions having now ended these spikes show no sign of waning. APSCos data also reveals that, while vacancies for permanent roles dipped by three per cent month-on-month and contract vacancies stayed the same, the daily tracking data post the 19th of July  the so called Freedom Day - when compared with the first two weeks of the month show that all metrics either held steady or increased, a telling trend in the midst of what is the start of the holiday season. Immigration policy

Both industry body the CBI and APSCo called for a review of the Government's immigration policy to avoid potential skills shortage, particularly among 'high value independent professionals'. Advertisement The professional recruitment sector clearly has a major part to play in our continued road to recovery. While the recruitment sector is certainly on an upward trajectory, there are challenges ahead not only relating to the pandemic, but also surrounding the widespread talent shortages that are beginning to impact many sectors as the economy opens up and firms ramp up hiring activity. "We wholeheartedly endorse the calls from the CBI that the Government must review its post Brexit immigration policy to avoid dire skills shortages and we continue to lobby Government to provide a new entry route in the points-based immigration system to allow high value independent professionals to work in the UK on a project-by-project basis. "We are also lobbying for the retention of digital right to work checks. UK nationals are unfairly disadvantaged by the standard Right to Work check process given that foreign nationals can now have their status checked via the UK Visa and Immigration digital service. A return to face-to-face checks will not only enforce location-based hiring but also exacerbate an already skill short labour market. Tweet

Susie Hughes © Shout99 2021