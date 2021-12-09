Freelancers' Shop...

Advertisement Last year, 123,000 customers used self-serve Time to Pay to spread the cost of their 2019/20 tax bill, worth £460 million. Customers have until January 31 2022 to complete their 2020/21 tax return and pay their bill. If they cant pay in full, customers can set up their own Time to Pay arrangement online if they:

have filed their 2020/21 tax return;



owe less than £30,000;



are within 60 days of the payment deadline;



plan to pay their debt off within the next 12 months or less. If customers owe more than £30,000, or need longer to pay, they should call the Self Assessment Payment Helpline on 0300 200 3822. Scams

HMRC urges everyone to be alert if they are contacted out of the blue by someone asking for money or personal information. Customers should always type in the full online address www.gov.uk/hmrc to get the correct link for filing their Self Assessment return online securely and free of charge. HMRC sees high numbers of fraudsters emailing, calling or texting people claiming to be from the department. If in doubt, HMRC advises not to reply directly to anything suspicious, but to contact them straight away and to search GOV.UK for HMRC scams. Tweet

--

If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.

-

Susie Hughes © Shout99 2021