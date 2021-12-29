Freelancers' Shop...

HMRC says that for thousands of customers, filing their tax return on December 25 has become part of their Christmas tradition, with 227 choosing to complete their Self Assessment between 12:00 and 12:59. In total, more than 31,000 customers submitted their 2020/21 tax return between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day  getting it in early ahead of the deadline on January 31 2022, and most festive filers completed their return on December 24:

Christmas Eve: 19,802 tax returns were filed. The peak time for filing was 11:00 to 11:59 when 2,914 returns were received



Christmas Day: 2,828 tax returns were filed. The peak time for filing was 12:00 to 12:59 when 227 returns were received



Boxing Day: 8,641 tax returns were filed. The peak time for filing 12:00 to 12:59 when 821 returns were received Advertisement Filling in a tax return wont have been on many peoples to-do lists for Christmas, but please dont leave it until the end of January either. We have videos, guidance and helpsheets to support you  just search Self Assessment on GOV.UK to find out more. HMRC has created resources to help customers complete their tax return including a playlist on YouTube, webinars and helpsheets and guidance available on GOV.UK. Time to Pay

Some Self Assessment customers may have concerns about paying any tax owed by the deadline. If they cannot pay in full, customers can set up their own Time to Pay arrangement online if they:

have filed their 2020/21 tax return



owe less than £30,000



are within 60 days of the payment deadline



plan to pay their debt off within the next 12 months or less. If customers owe more than £30,000, or need longer to pay, they should call the Self Assessment Payment Helpline on 0300 200 3822. Scams

HMRC urges everyone to be alert if they are contacted out of the blue by someone asking for money or personal information. Customers should always type in the full online address www.gov.uk/hmrc to get the correct link for filing their Self Assessment return online securely and free of charge. HMRC sees high numbers of fraudsters emailing, calling or texting people claiming to be from the Department. If in doubt, HMRC advises not to reply directly to anything suspicious, but to contact them straight away and to search GOV.UK for HMRC scams. Tweet --

