Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
(Accept cookies and do not show this message again)
Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
Search Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
(Advanced Search)
   Join Shout99  About Shout99   Sitemap   Contact Shout99 8th Jun 2022
Forgot your password?
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
New Users Click Here
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Front Page
News...
Freelancers' Shop...
Ask an Expert...
Letters
Direct Contracts
Press Links
Question Time
The Clubhouse
Conference Hall...
News from Partners
Accountants

Login
Sitemap

Business Links
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Freelancers' Shop

Tax investigation cover
and planning

Freelancers Outside IR35

Tax liability cover

Tax investigation - Qdos

Business services

PI insurance - CoH

Accountancy - Brookson

Contract reviews - Qdos

Banking - Cater Allen

Personal Financial Services
from ContractorFinancials

Mortgages

Pensions

ISAs

Income protection

... and more special offers for Shout99 readers in the Freelancers' Shop

Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
  
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

News for the
Construction Industry

Hardhatter.com - News for small businesses in the construction industry
Powered by
Powered by Novacaster
Advertisement
Cogent

Agency group outlines changes needed to ease the talent crisis Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 12:39 08/06/22 (News on Business)
With the UK continuing to struggle with talent shortages and the elusive Employment Bill yet to be revealed, agency group APSCo has outlined what it sees as 'critical policy developments that are needed if the country is to build and sustain a global, flexible workforce'.
One of its key recommendations is to entry route for highly skilled self-employed independent contractors more viable and flexible.

In its latest policy recommendations  which are being shared with MPs and Government officials  APSCo has highlighted the key policy changes needed, including:

  • Further review of ways to ensure the UK has a labour market fit for the future, including access to international, high-skilled, independent workers that will help to fill UK skills gaps across the economy.
  • Maximising opportunities for a global trade in services, with trade deals facilitating mutual recognition of standards and regulation.
  • Maintaining international standards whilst facilitating the frictionless storing and processing of data in the UK and internationally for UK businesses.

Advertisement
Tania Bowers from APSCo said: The continued skills shortages that are being felt across the UK wont disappear without appropriate action. Its clear that there are simply not enough resources to fill the hiring needs of the countrys employers and if the UK is to remain an economic powerhouse, greater Government intervention is needed to ensure businesses can access a global and flexible labour market.

"We welcomed the recent launch of the Global Business Mobility visas, however, the sponsorship requirement makes the route for independent contractors less viable. The Government has effectively rolled over its existing multi-national trade obligation to offer a visa for self-employed independent professionals into the Service Supplier route, offering no new flexibility. Unfortunately, this will not plug the short to medium term skills gap as the UK looks to up-skill and re-skill the UK.

"The Government should ensure that discussions and agreements on trade deals focus on skills, the workforce and the mutual recognition of services and professional qualifications as well as tariffs and goods.

The value of the recruitment and outsourcing industries in the UK is underpinned by their ability to securely store and process the personal data of candidates and clients. Many APSCo and APSCo OutSource members are international organisations and rely on the frictionless transfer of data between the UK, EU, USA, Asia and the rest of the world to drive their productivity. Therefore, it is vital that the Data Reform Bill maintains standards and builds a platform for frictionless, cyber-secure transfer of data between countries.

We are facing a period of continued uncertainty  exacerbated by the record level of vacancies being reported by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). If the UK is to thrive post-Brexit and Covid, we need policy makers to look at the global opportunities and ensure the UKs professional recruitment industry continues to be a global skills export success story.


--
If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.
-
Susie Hughes © Shout99 2022

Printer Version

Mail this to a friend

Copyright 1999-2018, Shout99.com | All Rights Reserved
Privacy Notice and Terms of Use
 
Advertisements
advert
advert
advert
advert