Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
(Accept cookies and do not show this message again)
Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
Search Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
(Advanced Search)
   Join Shout99  About Shout99   Sitemap   Contact Shout99 8th Aug 2022
Forgot your password?
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
New Users Click Here
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Front Page
News...
Freelancers' Shop...
Ask an Expert...
Letters
Direct Contracts
Press Links
Question Time
The Clubhouse
Conference Hall...
News from Partners
Accountants

Login
Sitemap

Business Links
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Freelancers' Shop

Tax investigation cover
and planning

Freelancers Outside IR35

Tax liability cover

Tax investigation - Qdos

Business services

PI insurance - CoH

Accountancy - Brookson

Contract reviews - Qdos

Banking - Cater Allen

Personal Financial Services
from ContractorFinancials

Mortgages

Pensions

ISAs

Income protection

... and more special offers for Shout99 readers in the Freelancers' Shop

Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
  
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

News for the
Construction Industry

Hardhatter.com - News for small businesses in the construction industry
Powered by
Powered by Novacaster
Advertisement
Cogent

The Liz v Rishi contest - what it means for small business Recently Published
by The Editor at 10:25 08/08/22 (News on Business)
After the twists and turns of the Conservative Party Leadership contest, the next Prime Minister of this country has come down to a choice between two contrasting personalities and characters.
Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak or Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will fight out the final stages while the grass roots members of the Conservative party cast their votes.

While cost of living crisis and the state of the economy have dominated the headlines, self-employed and freelancer group, IPSE, has been scratching beneath the surface to examine where both candidates stand on matters relevant to the small business.

Rishi Sunak
The former Chancellor is no stranger to the self-employed sector. During the pandemic, he introduced the Self-Employed Income Support Scheme (SEISS), to help the self-employed during the difficult times, but attracted much criticism as it also let freelancers 'fall through the cracks'. Sunak also introduced the much-criticised reforms to IR35 in April last year.

Advertisement
As Chancellor, Sunak was responsible for cutting entrepreneurs' relief from £10m to £1m, freezing tax allowance until 2026, and introducing the Health and Social Care levy. During his time at the Treasury, he also increased corporation tax, and raised the tax burden to its highest level in 70 years.

Writing in a blog, IPSE said: "While freelancers will hope that he changes his mind and overturns these taxes as well as IR35, it is unlikely that he will want to make U-turns on all of his previous positions. Instead, during the leadership campaign, Sunak has preached an end to economic fairytales - hinting that he would follow through on the same policies that he made as Chancellor.

"For the self-employed, a Sunak government would provide the sector with familiarity. He knows IPSE well  consulting closely with us during the pandemic - and he already has clear ideas on the future of the economy that could help him hit the ground running. While freelancers currently have a mixed view of his time as Chancellor, we believe that this doesnt mean that he couldnt be a success as Prime Minister."

Liz Truss
The current Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, has held a wide range of Cabinet and Ministerial posts during the past 12 years, including Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Truss has emerged as 'the bookies' favourite' with a campaign about the need to cut taxes such as National Insurance and Corporation Tax. IPSE hopes that given her general attitude and rhetoric around tax, a Government led by Truss would look into IR35 and either reverse the flawed reform or commit to a review of the employment status of self-employed workers.

IPSE said: "We have worked closely with Truss in the past. In 2019, she spoke at a conference that we hosted with Demos and stated that Britain leads the world in self-employment and starting up businesses. Truss spoke clearly about the issues facing freelancers such as the gig economy and gave her solutions to helping the sector grow. We hope that as Prime Minister that she could build on this speech and put her thoughts into practice."

If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is simple and easy to do online - see 'Join Shout99'.
--
The Editor

Printer Version

Mail this to a friend

Copyright 1999-2018, Shout99.com | All Rights Reserved
Privacy Notice and Terms of Use
 
Advertisements
advert
advert
advert
advert