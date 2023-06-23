Freelancers' Shop...

Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
Independent report is further evidence HMRC are struggling Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 11:30 23/06/23 (News on Business)
A new report by the body tasked with investigating complaints against HMRC is further evidence that the tax authority is ill-equipped to deal with the pressures on its services.
The Low Incomes Tax Reform Group (LITRG) added that the criticism of the way vulnerable customers are handled in the Adjudicators Office annual report should prompt a rethink within HMRC of their decision to temporarily shut down their self assessment telephone helpline.

While the Adjudicators Office report1 stated that it had received fewer complaints about HMRC in 2022/23 (950) compared to 2021/22 (1,029), the number of those that were upheld (either fully or partially) increased by 15 per cent, from 32 per cent to 47 per cent, nearly half of all those it received.

Of particular concern to LITRG were the offices findings that 'Increasing numbers of customers, often vulnerable, are stuck in the complaints system for long periods with little or no meaningful response from HMRC'.

Adjudicator
The report states that many of these customers have bypassed HMRCs complaints process and turned to the Adjudicator for help, with financial and other vulnerabilities a key motivating factor for their decision.

Joanne Walker of LITRG said: Recent developments, such as HMRCs decision to temporarily close their self assessment telephone helpline and direct customers to HMRCs online services for help, will only exacerbate these challenges and store up problems for the future.

The Adjudicators report specifically recognises the potential of HMRCs Charter to drive radical change within HMRC, and indeed acknowledges that some parts of HMRC are embedding the Charter successfully. Unfortunately, this is not the case in the parts of HMRC with which most taxpayers interact.

The temporary closure of the self assessment telephone helpline, in our view, breaks three of the seven Charter principles. To embed the Charter consistently and successfully across HMRC will require leadership and clear direction, and this decision sends the wrong message to HMRC staff and taxpayers.

HMRC want people to interact with them online as far as possible and while that is laudable, our experience suggests that their digital services arent yet good enough and that customers are finding them difficult to interact with.

We think HMRC need to invest in their telephone and post services while they get their online services to an acceptable standard that can meet taxpayer need. Otherwise, they are making it harder for taxpayers to comply with their responsibilities and making it difficult for their staff to be aware of taxpayers personal situations and be responsive to taxpayers.


Susie Hughes © Shout99 2023

