Freelancers' Shop...

While the Adjudicators Office report1 stated that it had received fewer complaints about HMRC in 2022/23 (950) compared to 2021/22 (1,029), the number of those that were upheld (either fully or partially) increased by 15 per cent, from 32 per cent to 47 per cent, nearly half of all those it received. Of particular concern to LITRG were the offices findings that 'Increasing numbers of customers, often vulnerable, are stuck in the complaints system for long periods with little or no meaningful response from HMRC'. Adjudicator

The report states that many of these customers have bypassed HMRCs complaints process and turned to the Adjudicator for help, with financial and other vulnerabilities a key motivating factor for their decision. Joanne Walker of LITRG said: Recent developments, such as HMRCs decision to temporarily close their self assessment telephone helpline and direct customers to HMRCs online services for help, will only exacerbate these challenges and store up problems for the future. The Adjudicators report specifically recognises the potential of HMRCs Charter to drive radical change within HMRC, and indeed acknowledges that some parts of HMRC are embedding the Charter successfully. Unfortunately, this is not the case in the parts of HMRC with which most taxpayers interact. HMRC want people to interact with them online as far as possible and while that is laudable, our experience suggests that their digital services arent yet good enough and that customers are finding them difficult to interact with. We think HMRC need to invest in their telephone and post services while they get their online services to an acceptable standard that can meet taxpayer need. Otherwise, they are making it harder for taxpayers to comply with their responsibilities and making it difficult for their staff to be aware of taxpayers personal situations and be responsive to taxpayers.

