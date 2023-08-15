Freelancers' Shop...

Advertisement

The news was welcomed by freelancer and self-

employed group, IPSE, as 'good news for business'.

Andy Chamberlain, from IPSE said: These figures mark a return to year-on-year self-employment growth for a fourth consecutive quarter. This is good news for businesses looking to flexibly recruit talent at a time when economic conditions might make a permanent hire less feasible.

While self-employment is growing again, so too is unemployment. Government would be remiss not to harness the potential our growing self-employed sector offers to get more people working and earning again, particularly if regular employment is failing to meet their needs.

"The self-employed population remains 700,000 below pre-pandemic levels, which shows the scale of opportunity for government to get people back into work.

We know that people choose self-employment for overwhelmingly positive reasons, whether its to follow a passion or strike a better work-life balance; that more and more people are choosing to work in this way is something to applaud. But it also highlights the need to urgently tackle the biggest threats to self-employed businesses, such as a punitive tax system, late paying clients, and the soaring cost of living.

Tweet



--

If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.

-

Susie Hughes © Shout99 2023