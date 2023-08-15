Freelancers' Shop...

Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
   15th Aug 2023
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Boost in self-employed numbers 'good news for business' Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 12:25 15/08/23 (News on Business)
New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that the self-employed population has undergone four consecutive quarters of growth.
This is the first time that the self-employed population has grown year-on-year in four successive quarters since the onset of the pandemic.
There are 64,000 more self-employed than this time last year bringing the total, to 4.3 million self-employed people operating in the UK.

The news was welcomed by freelancer and self-
employed group, IPSE, as 'good news for business'.

Andy Chamberlain, from IPSE said: These figures mark a return to year-on-year self-employment growth for a fourth consecutive quarter. This is good news for businesses looking to flexibly recruit talent at a time when economic conditions might make a permanent hire less feasible.

While self-employment is growing again, so too is unemployment. Government would be remiss not to harness the potential our growing self-employed sector offers to get more people working and earning again, particularly if regular employment is failing to meet their needs.

"The self-employed population remains 700,000 below pre-pandemic levels, which shows the scale of opportunity for government to get people back into work.

We know that people choose self-employment for overwhelmingly positive reasons, whether its to follow a passion or strike a better work-life balance; that more and more people are choosing to work in this way is something to applaud. But it also highlights the need to urgently tackle the biggest threats to self-employed businesses, such as a punitive tax system, late paying clients, and the soaring cost of living.



Susie Hughes

