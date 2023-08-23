Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
(Accept cookies and do not show this message again)
Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
Search Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
(Advanced Search)
   Join Shout99  About Shout99   Sitemap   Contact Shout99 23rd Aug 2023
Forgot your password?
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
New Users Click Here
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Front Page
News...
Freelancers' Shop...
Ask an Expert...
Letters
Direct Contracts
Press Links
Question Time
The Clubhouse
Conference Hall...
News from Partners
Accountants

Login
Sitemap

Business Links
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Freelancers' Shop

Tax investigation cover
and planning

Freelancers Outside IR35

Tax liability cover

Tax investigation - Qdos

Business services

PI insurance - CoH

Accountancy - Brookson

Contract reviews - Qdos

Banking - Cater Allen

Personal Financial Services
from ContractorFinancials

Mortgages

Pensions

ISAs

Income protection

... and more special offers for Shout99 readers in the Freelancers' Shop

Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
  
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

News for the
Construction Industry

Hardhatter.com - News for small businesses in the construction industry
Powered by
Powered by Novacaster
Advertisement
Cogent

HMRC takes more than three years to deal with basic enquiry Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 10:48 23/08/23 (News on Business)
An accountant has labelled HMRC as dead in the water - after receiving a response to an enquiry submitted in 2020 more than three years later.
JF Hornby & Co requested a simple administrative change be made to one of their client's accounts on January 13, 2020. Almost three-and-a-half years later - on June 20, 2023 - HMRC finally got around to responding, saying they could not complete the request.

Tom Southward, a partner at Cumbrian-based JF Hornby & Co said: The troubles at HMRC are well documented and we are used to dealing with incompetence, unanswered calls and long lead times for an answer to even the most basic of questions.

Advertisement
But three-and-a-half years really does take the biscuit; we could hardly believe it when our client received the letter. HMRC is on its knees; if it were a building it would be dilapidated with a family of pigeons living inside. Something needs to happen because the services provided by this government department are vital for businesses trying to navigate a tricky economy.

HMRC was recently described as disastrously understaffed by an inside source. Their damning assessment of the under-fire service came amid a row about the much-maligned 'seasonal' closure of the self-assessment helpline from June 12 until September - a move which sparked particular dismay among business owners who needed to send their quarterly tax return by 31 July.

Fundamentally broken
Earlier this year, HMRC was grilled by the Treasury Committee amid claims that taxpayers calling its helpline were kept on hold for hours before being cut off without speaking to staff.

The Committee asked whether HMRC recognised these reports, what steps had been taken to prevent such issues, and whether the delays were linked to call centre staff working from home.

In response, HMRC admitted that the average wait time for its Self Assessment helpline in January 23 was 27 minutes, compared with 12 minutes the previous year and suggested that if taxpayers were to use online services rather than calling the helpline, waiting times would fall.

Tom Southward said: The system is fundamentally broken. HMRC is on its last legs and my advice would be do not resuscitate. We need a modern, fit-for-purpose service that is equipped to cater to the needs of the public and professional services dealing with enquiries on their behalf.

Its difficult to see how the present situation can be turned around. Simply telling people to go online instead of using the helpline isnt the way forward.

We need intervention and a plan from the very top of government to ensure these fundamental services are brought back on track.


--
If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.
-
Susie Hughes © Shout99 2023

Printer Version

Mail this to a friend

Copyright 1999-2018, Shout99.com | All Rights Reserved
Privacy Notice and Terms of Use
 
Advertisements
advert
advert
advert
advert