Freelancers' Shop...

Cogent

More than one milion 'over 50s' work for themselves Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 15:07 23/01/24 (News on Business)
Tens of thousands more over 50s are now running their own businesses despite an overall decline in self-employment since 2020, new analysis of workforce statistics shows.
The analysis, published by self-employment and freelancer group, IPSE, found that the number of self-employed business owners aged 50 and over surged to 1.1 million in 2023  89,000 more than in 2020  despite the total solo self-employed population falling by 154,000 in the same period.

Furthermore, of those aged 50 and over in self-employment, as many as one in six launched their businesses within the past three years.

Released annually, the IPSE Self-Employed Landscape report provides a snapshot of how the sectors size, demographics and economic impact have changed in the past year.

The report also found that the sectors economic contribution soared by more than £50bn in 2023, to a total of £331bn, after declining in 2022.

The sector continues to be predominantly male, with the gender distribution of the sector standing at 61 per cent male to 39 per cent female, with a one percentage point swing towards female in 2023. This continues a long-term trend towards more women in self-employment, which has grown by 63 per cent since 2008.

IPSEs Director of Policy, Andy Chamberlain, said: Its clear that self-employments offer of independence and autonomy in work are particularly attractive to experienced professionals, especially if they have lost an employed role or have become disillusioned with the 9-to-5.

Many harbour dreams of starting their own business, whether its to pursue a lifelong dream, increase their income or find a better work-life balance.

But the over 50s, now in the prime of their careers and with decades of experience under their belt, likely have even more confidence in their ability to make a success of it.

The UK is fortunate to have a vibrant self-employed sector that offers a fresh shot at success to people at any stage in their careers, and we should celebrate the fact that tens of thousands more people  especially those over 50  are doing just that.


If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.
